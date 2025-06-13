Doyen of Journalism – David Mark celebrates Amuka at 90

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has extended his heartfelt congratulations and profound tribute to Mr. Sam Pemu Amuka, the esteemed Publisher and Chairman of Vanguard Media Limited, as he celebrates his 90th birthday.

In a goodwill message released by his special adviser, Paul Mumeh, the former Senate President lauded Amuka’s monumental contributions to the journalism profession and to Nigeria’s socio-political development.

According to him, both the media industry and the nation owe Amuka a debt of gratitude for his lifelong dedication and service.

Mark further reflected on Amuka’s illustrious career, highlighting his influential column in the defunct Daily Times of Nigeria, which he said played a significant role in shaping national discourse and guiding the country’s development, even before the founding of Vanguard newspapers.

He urged Amuka to continue to share his vast experience and wisdom in leadership and journalism with the younger generation, noting that his legacy remains a valuable resource.

In conclusion, Senator Mark prayed for God’s continued grace upon Amuka’s life, wishing him good health, peace, and enduring wisdom in the years to come.

