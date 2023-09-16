Downpour leaves Lagos-Badagry Expressway flooded, residents groan

Hundreds of motorists and passengers going to Mile 2 were on Saturday stranded as flood from a morning why the flood blocked the road, but I can tell you that in an hour’s time, vehicles will start going.

“All we need to do is to exercise patience and relax in our vehicles,” he said.

NAN reports that the floods also affected communities in Badagry including Mowo, Ikoga, Ansarudeen, Ajara-Vetho, Aghelaso and Zogakome areas.downpour disrupted free movement on the Trade Fair and Abule-Ado axis of Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that flood from the downpour blocked the Trade Fair axis, temporarily impeding movement of vehicles on the expressway.

NAN also reports that the rainfall, which started at 5.00.a.m and continued for hours, forced many passengers to come down from commercial vehicles and resort to trekking from Abule-Ado to Barracks in Ojo.

Some passengers and motorists urged the Lagos State Government to clear the drainage to avert such flood incidents.

Ibironke Adegboyega, a trader in Ebute-Aro, Lagos Island, said that the flood had prevented her from going to open her shop.

“The flood has completely blocked the expressway, some vehicles that tried to access the road had been trapped in the flood.

“The drainage is blocked by plastics and nylon preventing the passage of the water.

“Lagos government should wake up to its responsibility and clear the drainage, they should also warn the traders against indiscriminate dumping of refuse.

“I have to go back home now because it is dangerous to force your way in there due to the flood,” she said.

Toyosi Stephen, a passenger, said the blockage of the expressway was due to the way the contractor handling the project constructed the road.

“One will see that from Abule-Ado down to Trade fair axis is very sloppy making water to gather under the bridge.

“This also applies to when you are coming from Barracks down to Trade fair, so the water coming from Abule-Ado and Barracks will gather at trade fair and block the movement of vehicles and passengers.

“Government should work on this and also ensure clearing of drainage around this place all the time.

“I have been trapped here, I have to go back to Agbara and sleep,” he said.

Mutiu Suru, a bus conductor, said the flood would reduce when the rain stopped and that vehicles and passengers would be able to move freely on the expressway.

“The rain is heavy, that’s