Downpour: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway delivery date still holds — FG

The April 30 delivery date of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway reconstruction/rehabilitation project is set although construction on 3km of the 43.6km of Section One could not be completed due to heavy rainfall and other factors.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mallam Umar Bakare, made the disclosure on Saturday night.

Bakare, who spoke in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, said although the contractor had been working hard to meet the April 30 delivery deadline, construction on three kilometres around Otedola Bridge had yet to be done.

He said apart from heavy rainfall that slowed down construction around the portion, high vehicular and human traffic also impacted the project negatively.

He said that the remaining construction was on the portion around Otedola Bridge and before Berger Bridge.

According to the Controller, the 3km are for both lanes: one and half kilometres on each bound.

Bakare, however, gave the assurance that both lanes from Berger to Sagamu Interchange would be totally opened to traffic on Sunday (April 30).

He said: “Berger to Sagamu Interchange will be fully opened to traffic tomorrow.

“The work around OPIC area will be fully completed today, meaning: the whole stretch from Berger to Sagamu will be finally opened to traffic tomorrow.

“We will complete the work on the OPIC Section tonight.”

Bakare said that there were reasons certain construction could not be done during downpours.

He said with good weather, contractors would complete the work soon.

NAN reports that the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), had on April 8 assured Nigerians that the main carriageway of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be delivered on April 30.

