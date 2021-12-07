Dowen College: Sylvester Oromoni’s family hires Femi Falana

The family of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, the late 12-year-old Dowen College student, has hired the firm of a foremost human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, to prosecute its case against the institution over the death of their son.

The development was contained in a letter written by the Oromoni family, dated December 6, 2021 to the lawyer.

The letter, signed by Taiwo Olawale and addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, was titled: “Request for Inquest into the Tragic Death of Sylvester Oromoni killed at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos.”

In the letter, the family said it was of the opinion, after being briefed, that Oromoni Jnr died as a result of injuries allegedly inflicted on him by his seniors at the school.

It said: “Given the needless death of Sylvester Oromoni, we are compelled to request you to use your good offices to cause a coroner’s inquest to be conducted into the cause of death of this young and promising boy and make appropriate recommendations pursuant to Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law 2007 that states that an inquest shall hold whenever a coroner is informed that the death of a deceased person within his coroner district is as a result of a death in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation.

“We hereby request your lordship to conduct an inquest into the circumstance surrounding this tragic death and we are confident that your lordship will accede to our request with utmost urgency.”