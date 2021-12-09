Dowen College: Suspect’s mother denies son’s involvement in Oromoni’s death

Mother of one of the suspects of Sylvester Oromoni murder, in Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, Edward Brown, has denied his involvement in the attack.

Ms Oluchi Sunday, mother of Brown and a student of Dowen College, has taken to social media to deny her son’s involvement in the alleged attack on Sylvester Oromoni and seek for apologies.

Sylvester, 11, died on Nov. 30, after he was allegedly attacked by some of his seniors in Dowen College, Lekki.

Since his death made news, Edward Brown is one of the names he reportedly called before he passed away.

Edward’s mum, Ms Sunday, has now released a statement denying her son’s involvement in the unfortunate incident.

According to her, Edward is a day student and wasn’t on the school premises on the day Sylvester was attacked.

“It has come to my attention that some individuals caused rumours to be peddled on social media platforms.

“Suggesting that my son, Edward Brown, is one of the students allegedly involved in the beating of the late Oromoni Jr at a Dowen College hostel, which resulted in his untimely death.

“To set the record straight, I wish to bring the following facts to the public notice, which demonstrate that such rumours are false, malicious and lack any basis whatsoever:

“My son is a day student and has never been a boarder and he was not on the school premises at the time when the unfortunate incident occurred, precisely on the night of Nov. 21.

“The said day was a weekend and so, my son could not have been in the hostel as alleged,’’ she said.

In a social media post made on Nov. 1, on the deceased’s elder brother’s Instagram page, “greatoromonii”, five names, including Dowen College were mentioned before the conclusion.

“Just know he called your names before he died”. My son’s name was not among those names.

“As a result of these false and malicious rumours, my son and I have been under constant attack via social media, with insults and threats being hurled at us daily.

“This has caused us much emotional distress and mental trauma.

“Therefore, on behalf of myself and my son, Edward Brown, I hereby demand that managers of social media and other platforms where the false and libellous rumours are circulating immediately retract the offending posts and tender a public apology to us.

“We commiserate with the Oromini family for the tragic loss of Sylvester Oromini Jr and pray for the repose of his soul,’’ she said.