Perri, cousin of late student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, Sylvester Oromoni, who died after being tortured by fellow students to join their cult, has accused the Lagos State Police Command of hoarding his second autopsy result.

The cousin made the claim on Wednesday on social media while remembering the killing of Oromoni, one month after.

Perri also stated that while the house masters of the school are still locked up, the “killers” have been freed on bail.

He wrote: “Today made it one month since my little cousin, here was brutally taken from us.

“Have the killers been brought to book?

“Nah, arrested and bailed but the house masters remain locked up.

“Second autopsy carried out by the Nigerian police been hoarded like palliative.”

Perri also praised Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, adding that if not for him, the case would have been closed like many other cases.

He also said that they need clarity on the court date from authorities.

He said: “Are we surprised?

“No, this is Nigeria after all.

“But for Mr Femi Falana this case would have been closed like many other similar cases.

“Lots of twist and turns.

“We need clarity on the Court date for the authorities. #JusticeforSylvester.”