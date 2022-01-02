Dowen College: Oromoni’s second autopsy report out + Full report

The second autopsy report on Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College in Lekki, Lagos State, who was feared killed by his seniors in school, is out.

The report, over which there had been reports of moves to keep it away from the public, was smoked out on Saturday.

It revealed that Oromoni died from “acute lung injury from chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force”.

The autopsy was carried out by a Consultant Pathologist at the Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State, Clement Vhriterhire.