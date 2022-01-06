Dowen College: Oromoni’s mother cries to God to revenge + Video

The mother of Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death by fellow students of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State, has cried out to God to avenge her son.

The lady made her position known in a viral video on Wednesday after suspects in the case were exonerated and released by the police.

She said: “The whole world will know that there is God that fights for the oppressed.

“Jehovah God, arise.

“King of glory, arise and cut short the lives of those that cut the life of my son short, including those supporting them.

“Let them feel the pains that I’m passing through.

“If they breathe the air that you created, God let your rod fall on them.”

The officials and students of the College were freed by the Lagos State Police Command after they were exonerated by the Lagos State Government through the Director of Public Prosecution.

Those cleared were Favour Benjamin (16), Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) and Kenneth Inyang (15) and Michael Kashamu (15), the son of the late Senator, Buruji Kashamu.

The staff cleared were Celina Uduak, Valentine Igboekweze, Hammed Ayomo Bariyu, Adesanya Olusesan Olusegun and one Adeyemi.