Dowen College: Kalu laments death of 12-year-old student

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed sadness over the death of a 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who was reported bullied and tortured by his colleagues in school.

Kalu made his position known in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja on Monday on the development.

Describing the act of the students as wicked, unacceptable and highly condemnable, the former Governor commended the Lagos State Government for shutting down the school in order to commence a full-scale investigation into the tragic incident.

Kalu, while commiserating with the Oromoni family, prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest.

Reacting to the incident, the former Governor called on the government, school authorities and stakeholders in the education sector to map out strategies to fight against cultism and social vices in schools.

He said: “I received with shock the devastating news of the death of 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni (Jnr) of Dowen College, Lagos, who was reported bullied and tortured by his colleagues in school.

“The sad incident must be properly investigated by government in a bid to bring perpetrators of the act to book and also to forestall recurrence.

“I am also deeply pained that secondary school students have started embracing cultism and other social vices.

“We must not accept the unruly behaviour in our schools, communities and society at large.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure proper counselling of children, wards and loved ones.

“In their prime, students must be sensitised on the imperative of good moral conduct by their biological and foster parents and guardians.”

The former Governor prayed to God to give the deceased’s parents the fortitude to bear the painful loss.