Dowen College closed over alleged cult-related killing of 12-year-old student

The Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State over the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, a student of the school.

Folashade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, announced the shutting down of the school in a statement on Friday.

This was after a meeting with the school management and staff.

Adefisayo said that the closure was pending the outcome of an investigation into the death of the student.

She called for calm, saying that no effort would be spared in getting to the root of the incident.

Reports alleging that the 12-year-old boy died mysteriously after he was tortured for refusing to join a cult group had been debunked the by the school.

However, the family of the deceased student faulted the claim of the school that the injuries he suffered were from falling while playing football.