Double eviction rocks Big Brother Naija All Stars house

Big Brother Season 8, the All-Stars edition, has been widely loved by fans and this season has seen an exciting twist to the eviction process when a jury of past BBNaija stars evicted one person from the bottom two for three weeks: evicting Princess, Uriel, and Kiddwaya.

Big Brother, however, ended the jury system this week and the viewers now fully have control of the eviction process.

In a shocking double eviction, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show’s host, announced the eviction of Tolanibaj and Frodd.

Ebuka fed the curiosities of avid shippers’ as he asked the two reigning ships, Adenita and Somgel, if they were indeed official.

And the response in both instances was in the affirmative.

Ebuka went on to ask Prince his opinion about the Tolanibaj and Neo pairing, to which he admitted to having no opinions about their “comfort-person-ship”, noting that they are both adults capable of making decisions for themselves.

Viewers will recall that Tolanibaj and Prince were in a “situationship” during the Lockdown season.

Tolanibaj and Frodd, both strong players in the game, were evicted after facing the public vote against other nominated housemates.

The decision to evict them came as a surprise to many fans and followers of the show as both housemates had previously shown strong potential.

Tolanibaj’s journey in the house was marked by her charisma, her relationship with Neo, and candid conversations.

Frodd, on the other hand, was known for his resilience and his evolving game strategy.

His relationship dynamics in the house, combined with his competitive spirit in tasks, made him a fan favourite.

He recently became a father, and he’s excited to go home to his little girl and wife.

As is customary, both evicted housemates were allowed to share their experiences and plans with Ebuka during their post-eviction interview.

Tolanibaj expressed gratitude for the platform and mentioned her intention to delve into various entertainment and entrepreneurial projects.

Frodd, looking optimistic, shared his plans to continue in the entertainment world, hinting at a new app and business in development.

While the evictions have left a void in the Big Brother Naija house, the game is far from over.

The remaining housemates are gearing up for another week of tasks, drama and evictions as the race for the grand prize intensifies.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the next eviction show, curious about who will be next to leave and who will take a step closer to becoming the winner of this season’s Big Brother Naija.

Also Read:

With the saving power back in the hands of fans, viewers can save their faves from eviction by voting ONLY via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, mobile or website.

Depending on their subscription, all DStv subscribers are liable to up to 10,000 votes (Prestige subscribers) or as little as 200 votes.

GOtv subscribers, on the other hand, get between 200 and 750 votes with GOtv Supa+.

Until the next eviction show next Sunday, viewers can enjoy BBNaija All-Stars on the 24/7 channels: DStv ch. 198 and GOtv ch. 49.

Remember, if you are away from home and don’t want to miss a minute of the action, you can catch up with your favourite All-Star housemates on the DStv Stream app or Showmax.

For more information about the show and programming, visit https://www.dstv.com/africamagic/en-ng/show/big-brother-naija.

Moniepoint Nigeria is the headline sponsor for the BBNaija All-Stars Edition and HFM, forex and commodities broker, is the associate sponsor.