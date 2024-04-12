Dosumu Market: NEMA gives update on number of collapsed buildings, others

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency has said the fire that engulfed Dosunmu Market on Lagos Island, Lagos State led to the collapse of six buildings.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the figure in a statement on Thursday.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that 16 other buildings were seriously impacted by the inferno.

He, however, said the dampening down of the fire continued on day three of the incident.

He added that the demolition of the self-collapsed buildings to ground zero and carting away of the rubble had begun under his supervision.