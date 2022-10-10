Dos and don’ts of running a successful business in Nigeria, by Ojeleye Adeleye

To be a successful businessman or woman, there is a need for you to equip yourself with the dos and don’ts of running a business in Nigeria. Running a business has been one of the survival means in Nigeria. It is more of a means to livelihood.

Judging from the rate of unemployment, a lot of Nigerians venture into entrepreneurship and business. If you would agree with me, Nigeria is in a state of “every man for himself”. Every business has its challenges and of course the sweet and smooth running flow.

So, perhaps you are considering starting a business, this article meets you well. You will be exposed to the dos and don’ts of running a business in Nigeria.

8 Dos of Running a Business in Nigeria

1. Do an In-depth Research

Doing in-depth research is the first thing you should do before starting any form of business. One of the numerous mistakes many people make is starting a business without adequate research. Good research will expose you to the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) of the business.You would know what it requires for you to run successfully without having to pack up or run into depth.

2. Let your Product Be Pocket Friendly

I understand the end goal for every business is profit, but you should avoid prices that tend to chase your customers away. As a start-up, your first assignment is to drive traffic to your business and store. And to achieve this, you might have to sideline making so much profit at the start of the business.

After gaining your customers’ trust and loyalty. You might consider adding up to the price that won’t look outrageous to your clients or customers.

3. Give Discount Prices

Giving discounts during festive periods or at intervals is a good marketing strategy to retain and regain your customers’ loyalty. It can also assist in winning and attracting new customers. Have you ever thought of why customers do price sampling before settling for a particular price? Everyone wants at least a reduction in price for whatever goods or services they want.

4. Have a Good Customer Relationship and Service

This is important for every business especially if you run an e-commerce store. Did you know the way you relate and interact with customers can help boost your business? Have you ever considered why most companies or businesses employ beautiful and attractive employers to serve as the sales representative or marketer?

The aim is to capture the attention of the customers and have them come back for more. Having a good customer relationship is a plus for you. E-commerce stores adopt the use of email to send greetings to their customers during festive periods or any important event.

It is also a means of communicating about the business to the clients. A kind and welcoming gesture can make your customers loyal to you.

5. Avoid Sale of Fake Goods

One of the reasons why most Nigerians will go to stores with names is because of the mindset that whatever they buy is original. Well, I won’t say they are not but that doesn’t mean start-up businesses don’t sell quality products. One harm you would cause yourself is to sell fake goods.

Once a customer realizes your goods or products are fake and of less quality, you stand the chance of having a bad review. And if you agree with me, bad reviews are quick ways to lose customers and run at a loss.

6. Have a Record of Your Business

Keeping record of your business helps you in giving accurate accounts on how well the business is doing. You have the knowledge of how much is coming in and how much you are spending. It gives you an insight of the goods in high demand and areas that need improvement. Poor record is one of the reasons why most businesses in Nigeria fold up.

7. Advertise Your Business

One cannot neglect the power of Advertisement to publicize your business and make it known to a large audience. Most businesses focus on the use of social media platforms for their advertisement. Fair enough!!!

But did you know having that spotlighting your business on news site like TheEagleOnline.com.ng will help you spotlight your business beyond the social media audience? You should consider using a press release, exclusive interview and other related post to promote your business.

8. Plan Ahead

We all know the economy is not stable. So, don’t be caught unaware. Always make plans for unforeseen circumstances or events that might likely happen. Consider having some money aside for the future. Perhaps you want to expand your business or in the case of an economic crash. This will help reduce the event on your business.

4 Don’ts of Running a Business in Nigeria

1 Avoid Debt

Running into debt will end your business. How? Instead of saving your profits and taking out your capital to restock, you will end up paying for debt. To avoid debt, you must avoid taking huge loans. Undoubtedly, it is almost natural to ask for financial assistance for the growth of your business, but avoid taking a huge loan that could choke you.

2. Don’t Underestimate Professional Advice

Ignoring professional advice is you playing yourself. You can be a finger in every pie but you can’t know it all. Do yourself the favor by getting a professional business analyst and hands to help your business grow and be on top of your game.

3. Avoid taking Long Break

Taking a business break can either help or distrust the business. Some business owners take a break to re-strategies to get better. But on the contrary, it is a journey to end the business if not well done. One of the disadvantages of taking a long break is, you would lose your customers and it might be difficult getting them back.

4. Don’t Entertain Unhealthy Competition

In business, competition cannot be overridden. And there is the healthy and the unhealthy competition. Healthy competition is a form of disagreement that doesn’t disrespect or disregard the other person’s opinion. It might even be an opinion or discussion from your customers. You should always welcome healthy competition.

Unhealthy competition often destroys the business and may cause conflict. Trying to talk down another person’s business down to gain more customers to yourself is a good example of this. Trust me you won’t like the outcome.

Conclusion

This article has walked you through 8 things you should consider doing starting a business in Nigeria. Not stopping there, it has also exposed you to 4 things you should avoid as a Nigerian business owner.

Biography

Ojeyemi Adeleye is a theatre arts graduate of University of Ilorin and presently running his master’s degree at Obafemi Awolowo University. He is a content writer who believes the world can be brought to your doorstep through writing. He is interested in exploring several topics on Nigerian business that will be of benefit to the Nigerian people and society at large. He is currently the Editor-in-Chief at Business World Africa.