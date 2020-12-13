Borussia Dortmund have sacked head coach Lucien Favre after their 5-1 home defeat to Stuttgart, according to Sky Germany.

It was Dortmund’s fourth defeat of the season, and left them five points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich.

Favre, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, labelled the defeat a “disaster”.

Speaking after the game, he said: “It was bad.

“We weren’t good at winning the ball.

“We made too many big mistakes.

“It’s hard to explain.

“If you’re not good at winning the ball, and I mean the whole team, then you have a problem.”

The defeat to Stuttgart was their sixth of their eight games at home without fans.

They had lost just one in 32 at home under Favre with fans in the stands.