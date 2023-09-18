Dorman Long Bridge: FG confirms receiving faulty section video 

The Federal Ministry of Works has acknowledged receipt of video being circulated on social media, indicating that a section of Dorman-long Bridge connecting Ikorodu Road to Western Avenue (Jibowu-Ojuelegba) is in critical condition and requires urgent attention.

This is contained in a press release E-signed Monday by Engr O.I. Kesha, Federal Controller of Works, Lagos.

In response to this, the statement confirmed that Lagos State Field Headquarters Engineers led by the Federal Controller of Works of the Ministry Monday 18th September, 2023 inspected the bridge to ascertain the veracity of this claim.

During the inspection, it was discovered that this section of the bridge is in good condition as the bridge bearings at that location and all other locations along the bridge were noticed to be in healthy and serviceable conditions and only a negligible portion of the parapet wall was found to be damaged and this does not affect the structural stability of

To this end, we wish to inform the general public that the Dorman-long bridge is in good condition and fit for use. Thus, the general public should put their mind at rest and continue to enjoy the use of the bridge with peace of mind

