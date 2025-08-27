Doris, Denari in passionate kiss in BBNaija House + Video 

Things are getting interesting in the Big Brother Naija 10/10 House as the ship between Doris and Denari gets more heated by the day.
Just on Tuesday evening they were seen sharing an intimate moment and locking lips as others got busy doing different things in the BBNaija House.
Doris shared her frustration about being the only housemate in the house who is yet to win anything from the sponsored tasks that the housemates have been participating in.
Denari, being the supportive partner, comforted her and encouraged her.
He even popped a few pimples on her face.
Their show of love is sweet to watch and many are hoping this ship will stand the test of time in the Big Brother House.