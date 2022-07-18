Doping: AIU commend Nigeria for improved domestic testing

The Athletics Integrity Unit has commended Nigeria for an improved domestic testing of athletes prior to major international competitions.

Nigeria is among the seven Category A countries identified by the Athletics Integrity Unit for the year 2022 in view.

In a release on their website, 25 athletes from Nigeria were among the 156 athletes from six other countries that were entered for the World championships holding in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Chairman of the AIU Board, David Howman, praised Nigeria for the concerted efforts put in place in tackling doping among athletes.

Howman said: “Therefore, it is very pleasing to see the significant improvements in most ‘Category A’ countries thanks to this rule. I particularly commend the Nigerian team. It is amazing what can be achieved when the domestic authorities start taking anti-doping seriously.

“It is accepted now in our sport that National Federations must play their part in supporting anti-doping efforts.

“While there have clearly been positive steps across the board, there is still many improvements that can be made in the application of this rule and we will continue to work with Category A Federations to do so.”