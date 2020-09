Nollywood actress and producer, Mary Remmy Njoku, has advised ladies on the need to aim for their own success as well as their pray for their partners.

The actress posted this on her Instagram page on Friday to caution ladies who put the success of their partners ahead of their own.

She wrote: “Dear ladies, as you pray for the success of your man, pray for yours too. While you are using your connections to get him a job, get one too. You are NOT allergic to earning an income.”