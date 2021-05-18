A group, the National Youths Coalition, has warned a former aide of the former President Goodluck Jonathan, to jettison his alleged plan to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari in Paris.

In a statement signed by its South-South Coordinator, Jude Enebraye, the group said it is aware of plans by Omokri, whom it described as “a political blackmailer,” and his sponsors to desecrate the office of Nigeria’s president and its occupant before the international community.

President Buhari left for Paris on Sunday, May 16, 2021, to attend the African Finance Summit.

The Summit hosted by the French President, Emmanuel Macron, is expected to draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will collectively discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa as well as private sector reforms in the continent.

President Buhari and his French host will also discuss the growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnerships in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of COVID-19 with more research and vaccines.

In a statement released to newsmen in Asaba on Monday night, the group warned that it would harass Omokri’s family members out of Nigeria “if he tries to ridicule Nigeria again before the international community through his villainous ‘Harass Buhari out of Paris’ rascality.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Omokri led a protest against Buhari in London when the president went there for a medical checkup.

The group warned that Mr. Omokri, whose parents it said never contributed anything towards the Independence struggles of Nigeria, would not be allowed to subject Nigeria and its ancestors to international odium and embarrassment because of his mercantile interest.

“We call on the Nigerian community in France to defend the image of their country in Paris by doing the needful to Omokri upon sighting him in Paris with his rascality.

“If Mr. Omokri and his sponsors cannot wait for another round of elections to test their popularity through the ballot but insist on continuing with their odiferous acts of rascality, we will have no option but to defend our democracy,” the group said.