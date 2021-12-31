Don’t tell kids to drop out of school because of Elon Musk, Bill Gates — Lawmaker

Lawmaker and author, Akin Alabi, has asked people to stop encouraging others to drop out of school because tech billionaires Elon Musk and Bill Gates dropped out of school.

This was contained in a post shared on social media by the author, who said most tech billionaires graduated from school.

Alabi said it was a wrong notion that most billionaires were uneducated.

He wrote: “Over half of Billion Dollar tech companies founders have a minimum of masters degrees.

“Don’t encourage people to drop out school because Bill Gates and Elon Musk did.

“Let me tell you something.

“Elon Musk dropped out of PhD not JS2.

“Bill Gates was a rich kid with a mother on the board of IBM.

“Be comparing that with yourself.

“Go to school, send your children to school.

“It’s the best bet for the average person to succeed.

“Of course, you can develop yourself in other areas.”