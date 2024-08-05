‘Don’t spray money or you’ll become Kirikiri landlord’, Bobrisky warns against naira abuse

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has warned against abuse of the naira after spending six months in incarceration for abusing the naira by spraying it at parties

Recall that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment on April 12, 2024, without the option of fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro

Following his release, Okuneye, in an interview with GoldMyneTV, cautioned Nigerians against abusing the naira to avoid ending up in prison.

He said, “You have to follow the rules and abide by the laws. Don’t spray money, or you will become a landlord in Kirikiri.

“It is not just about killing or any criminal activity that can bring you to prison. Something as light as spraying naira can take you there.”

“I’m only focusing on my good energy right now on people who were there for me, like my friends. You see, any other person, I’m not interested.

“So, I don’t want to talk about them. I’m really grateful to my friends and loved ones,”Bobrisky added.

