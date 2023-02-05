Don’t release thugs arrested at APC rally, PDP tasks Osun CP

Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) has commended the Nigeria police for arresting eight armed thugs of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the venue of Thursday presidential rally at Osogbo.

In a statement issued on Sunday morning, the PDP warned against any attempt to free the hoodlums, calling on the Commissioner of Police to parade and charge the suspects to court without any delay.

“We learnt from credible sources that the police have arrested eight armed thugs of the APC at the Friday rally. We gather too that the thugs have confessed that they belong to APC and were brought to the venue by APC chieftains.

“Our Intel also revealed that since the arrest of the hoodlums, top APC leaders have been mounting pressure on the police to quietly release them. While the Police are reportedly planning to arraign the bandits on Monday, APC leaders are alleged to be pulling strings to get their agents of deaths off the hook.

“We make bold to reveal that the thugs arrested at the Freedom Park include Ayeni Ifeoluwa from Ilesa; Ogedengbe Isaac from Ilesa; Olawale Gbenga from Ilesa; Ilufuoye Isiaka from Osogbo; Ejalonibu Yahaya from Iwo; Tomiwa Daramola from Ilesa and two others.

“The bandits were in possession of incriminating weapons, pump action guns, pistols, cutlass, axes and other dangerous weapons. They were part of the agents of death imported by Mr Oyetola and his gang to plunge Osun into crisis in their push for grounds for the declaration of a state of emergency.

“The arrest confirms what is well known to Osun people that the APC and Mr Oyetola are godfathers of thuggery and political violence. This unfolding development reminds our people of the days when Mr Oyetola superimposed Asiri Eniba as king of terror on the people of Osun state”, the statement read in part.

The Osun State PDP however commended the police for its smart handling of law and order despite the provocative actions of the APC before, during and after the presidential rally.

“We commend the police for displaying professionalism and impartiality. This case must be pursued to a logical conclusion. All suspects must have their day before the law. The CP must not succumb to pressure from the APC”, the statement concluded.