The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment of the Imo North Senatorial District election that held on December 5, 2020.

There has been trouble over the election winner, as the Independent National Electoral Commission declared the All Progressives Congress winner of the election, but didn’t return any candidate because the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal judgement sacked the two candidates of the party few hours before the election.

However, the Supreme Court has declared Frank Ibezim as the rightful candidate of the APC in the election, and ordered that he should be given the certificate of return.

Meanwhile, Primate Elijah Ayodele had prophesied that the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu, will be the winner of the election at the end of the day.

He made this known before the election and after it.

Following this judgment, Primate Ayodele restated his prophecy on the election and revealed that the candidate of the PDP will still be given victory at the end of the day.

He urged Ibezim not to rejoice yet because he will still be knocked out at the end of the day, while reassuring Okewulonu not to lose hope because God’s mandate is his.

Furthermore, information has it that the candidate of the PDP has proceeded to the Tribunal.