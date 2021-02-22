Fans of the WWE can gear up for the latest Pay-Per-View event: “Elimination Chamber,” from the WWE Thunderdome in St Petersburg, Florida, United States of America.

SuperSport will air the event live to DStv customers on the morning of February 22 at 1am live on SuperSport Grandstand (DStv Channel 201), SuperSport Variety 3 (DStv Channel 208) and WWE Channel 128, with a prime-time repeat later the same day at 6pm on SuperSport Variety 3 and WWE Channel 128.

GOtv viewers can catch the Elimination Chamber on February 24 at 3:15pm on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv Channel 33).

Drew McIntyre is facing an uphill climb to remain the WWE Champion going into WrestleMania 37.

Shane McMahon and Adam Pearce announced McIntyre will put the title on the line in an Elimination Chamber match at the pay-per-view of the same name.

His opponents will be five former world champions: Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz and Sheamus.

An Elimination Chamber match is a multiple participant match inside a steel cage where two participants begin the match in the ring, while the remaining four are held within enclosures or “chambers” and are released into the match at five-minute intervals.

The winner is the last remaining participant after all others have been eliminated via pinfall or submission.

The good news for The Scottish Warrior is that the title hasn’t changed hands in a Chamber match since 2017, when Bray Wyatt was the last man standing in a contest that included Styles, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Dean Ambrose and John Cena.

Sheamus, a long-time friend of McIntyre, who recently turned on the WWE Champion, has promised epic brutality in the Elimination Chamber match: “Drew McIntyre would be nothing without me,” he stated. “You wanna stick me in an Elimination Chamber match and stack the odds against me? That’s fine.

“When I am stuck in there and I unleash brutality on every WWE Super Star, you [WWE official Adam Pearce] remember… this is your responsibility.”

Other confirmed matches for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view include a Triple Threat Match for the WWE United States Championship, with Bobby Lashley putting his title on the line against Riddle and Keith Lee, while WWE Women’s Champion Asuka will face Lacey Evans.

The Sassy Southern Belle earned her title shot with a disqualification win over Charlotte Flair, with the pair in a huge feud after Evans came under the mentorship of The Queen’s father and WWE legend Ric Flair.

In addition, an Elimination Chamber Match featuring Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan will produce a challenger to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns later in the same pay-per-view.

