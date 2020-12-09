SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the latest edition of a classic La Liga rivalry, as Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on the evening of Saturday.

The Madrid derby, or El Derbi Madrileno, is one of the highlights of the Spanish football calendar and sees the reigning La Liga champions, Real Madrid, play host to the team many pundits will replace them on the throne, Atletico Madrid.

While Los Blancos have struggled to find consistency in performances and results, the Rojiblancos have looked organised, disciplined and determined – all characteristics associated with manager Diego Simeone.

“I’m only interested in the team winning. We’ll always look for ways to win. Sometimes we will play better, other times no. But that’s football,” said the Argentine.

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has the tendency of pulling a rabbit out of the hat when a result is needed most, and it would be no major surprise if that happened again this weekend.

“My team performs best when we are under pressure, with intensity and seriousness. I hope we can rise to the challenge and produce another strong performance when we need it most,” said the Frenchman.

Key players

Sergio Ramos – After recent time on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, Real captain Sergio Ramos should be back in the line-up for this clash against Atletico. Not only is Ramos a master of the ‘dark arts’ of defending, he is also a regular goal scorer at the other end and a true talisman for Los Blancos.

Joao Felix – The young Portuguese attacker has started to live up to the massive hype attached to him when he signed for Atletico at the start of last season. Quick, skilful, creative and above all brilliantly instinctual in the final third, the 21-year-old could prove the difference between two closely matched teams in this derby.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Real and Atletico have met in 225 matches across all competitions since their first meeting back in 1906. Los Blancos have claimed 111 wins compared to 56 for the Rojiblancos, while 58 games have been drawn.

Real took four points off Atletico in the teams’ two league meetings last season: a 0-0 draw at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in September 2019 was followed by a 1-0 home win for Los Blancos in the return game in February 2020, with Karim Benzema finding the back of the net.

Battles to watch

Zinedine Zidane v Diego Simeone – Two legendary midfielders turned brilliant managers, the tactical battle between Zidane and Simeone could be decisive. ‘Zizou’ will hope his side’s attacking firepower holds sway, but the discipline and organisation Simeone has instilled could give the team in red and white stripes a big advantage.

Karim Benzema v Stefan Savic – Real’s prolific forward was a major driving force behind their title win last season, but he’ll need to be at his best to find a way past Stefan Savic, who is settled into the centre-back role for Atletico and sits at the heart of a superbly-organised defence.

Luka Modric v Geoffrey Kondogbia – Real’s Croatian playmaker continues to be their all-action man in the middle: creating chances, finding space, and putting out fires all through the ‘engine room’. He’ll come up against a tough opponent in Central African Republic man Kondogbia, who has settled in well as Thomas Partey’s replacement.

Match broadcast details

December 12

9PM: Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Premier La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Don’t Miss Manchester United vs Manchester City this weekend on DStv

SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to the latest edition of a classic Premier League rivalry, as Manchester United host derby rivals Manchester City on the evening of Saturday 12 December 2020.

The Manchester derby pits together two teams who have struggled to find consistency and identity so far this season, racking up the pressure even further on the players and managers.

United will be particularly concerned that their home Premier League form has been unimpressive to say the least, but they do have the tendency of raising their game for clashes with fellow heavyweights.

“I want to see the player show intent: be attacking and go enjoy themselves. That’s the Manchester United way,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

City, meanwhile, have fallen from the incredible heights of performance they enjoyed in winning back-to-back titles under Pep Guardiola in 2017-18 and 2018-19, but they remain capable of producing astonishing football when it all ‘clicks’ together.

“We would love to score more but it will come and one day we will break everything,” the Spanish tactician has warned.

Key players

Bruno Fernandes – When last did a player make such an enormous impact on a club as Fernandes has on Manchester United? The Portuguese attacking midfielder is a goal-scorer, goal-creator, and talisman – so much so that the Red Devils’ tactical approach is effectively ‘get the ball to the Bruno’. Will he again come up trumps when United host City for the derby?

Kevin De Bruyne – The masterful Belgian will be looking to stamp his authority on this derby and lead City back towards the top of the Premier League log. De Bruyne’s passing, shooting and ability to drive forward with the ball are unmatched and he represents the clearest and present threat to United’s defence.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, United and City have met in 182 matches across all competitions since their first meeting in 1891. The Red Devils have claimed 76 wins compared to 54 for the Citizens, while 52 games have been drawn.

United completed a league ‘double’ over their cross-city rivals last season: a 2-1 win at the Etihad in December 2019, featuring goals from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial was followed by a 2-0 triumph at Old Trafford in March 2020 in which Martial was again on the score sheet, as well as Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay.

Battles to watch

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer v Pep Guardiola – United manager ‘OGS’ has managed to get the better of his counterpart in recent meetings, adopting a defensive approach and using the counterattack to devastating effect. How Guardiola adapts to this challenge could be key in shaping the outcome of this match.

Anthony Martial v Kyle Walker – United’s French striker has enjoyed his time against City in recent matches and has shown some solid form playing out on the left of the attack. This will bring him into direct contact with Walker, who has been one of City’s top performers and will look to quell the danger posed by Martial.

David de Gea v Sergio Aguero – United’s first-choice goalkeeper has returned to something like his best form this season, providing a foundation for the defence to build on. His task will be to keep out the deadly Sergio Aguero, who has struggled with injuries, this season but remains one of the best strikers in the Premier League when fit and firing.

Match broadcast details

December 12, 2020

6:30PM: Manchester United v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League.