Mallam Bello Abubakar, the Chairman, Kwara State Teaching Service Commission, has warned newly engaged teachers not to lobby to be posted to urban areas of the state.

Abubakar gave the warning on Thursday in Ilorin while addressing the newly engaged teachers.

He said they should be ready to serve in any part of the state, stressing that the present administration would never condone any act of insubordination and flouting of directives.

The chairman said their appointment letters indicated that they would serve for six years before they could seek for transfer.

Abubakar said: “You have to be warned to desist from lobbying to be retained in urban areas.

“This is because your appointment letters read that you will spend six years in a station where you will be posted before you can seek for transfer.

“’I am enjoining you to reciprocate the kind gesture of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq by being committed and dedicated to your jobs.”

Abubakar praised AbdulRazaq for fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises of restoring the lost glory of education in the state, stressing that the education sector under the governor was witnessing “a new dawn”.

Speaking on behalf of the new teachers, Nafisat Danjuma appreciated the governor for creating level playing ground that ensured their engagement

Danjuma prayed God to give AbdulRazaq the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state.