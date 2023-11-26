Don’t hesitate to give police information on criminals, Rivers CP tells Bolt drivers

Juliana Francis

The Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Olatunji Disu, has urged Bolt drivers in the state not to hesitate to give valuable feedback to the police in a bid to nip the activities of criminals.

This was even as he assured the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria and Bolt Drivers (AUATION) of adequate protection and support.

AUATION is an affiliate of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The police boss gave the assurance over the weekend during a meeting with members of the union on how to effectively ensure the safety of their operators in Rivers State.

Members of the union, who were led by its Vice Chairman, Nnamdi Esimai, expressed their hope for the new police management in Rivers State.

Disu urged the Bolt drivers not to hesitate to give valuable feedback to the police in a bid to nip the activities of criminals in the bud in different parts of the state.

The police boss said crime fighting is a collective task that should not be left only for the police alone.

The Rivers Police boss stated that his doors were always open to entertain and attend to complaints from the group and other members of the public.

Earlier, Nnamdi Esimai, Vice Chairman of AUATION lamented alleged challenges experienced by some members of the group in line of duty in the hands of unscrupulous human beings.

The group leader also pleaded with the CP to see how he can use his office to advise management of the app-based transport to upgrade the APP such that the picture of the person booking the ride is uploaded on the APP which will make it easier to track such person if he perpetrates a crime against the driver.

The union assured the CP of their maximum and continuous support in reducing crime to the barest minimum in the state.

Disu used the occasion to sound a note of warning to criminal elements in the state to desist from their criminal activities or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.