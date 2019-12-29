The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed at Madagali in Adamawa not to give terrorists any breathing space.

Buratai, while addressing the troops during a visit on Sunday, urged them to maintain the current tempo of onslaught against the insurgents.

He said that government would provide the needed supports to enable them prosecute the war against insurgency and other criminal activities in the country.

Buratai commended the troops for their gallantry in dealing with the Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists in the region.

“I am glad to be here with you because this is one of the areas that have been quite strategic in the operation of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“You have done great and I want to commend you for standing firm against all the criminals whatever name they called themselves whether Boko Haram, ISWAP or bandits.

“Do not give them any breathing space. That means you must go out at all times, day and night, whether rain or sun shine and make sure you deal with them.

“These criminals want to bulkanise our country and we must not allow it,” he said.

Buratai said that the welfare package of the troops would also be improved on from the 2020 in line with the promise of President Muhammadu Buhari.According to him, the army authorities will continue to provide befitting accommodation for the troops’ families back in the barracks.

“Schools will also be improved upon and you are very much aware of the improvement in the schools like Command Secondary Schools and Command Children Schools.

“Be rest assured that we will do everything possible to improve on them to make them more conducive.

“This is the job and you must do it at all times and I assure you that we will not leave you behind, we will carry you along,” he added.