Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has pleaded with Fulani herders not to carry AK-47 riffles but remain peaceful.

The governor, who made the plea in his speech at the launch of the 2020/2021 annual livestock vaccination campaign held at the Galambi Cattle Ranch, Bauchi, on Wednesday, described the Fulani people as humble, simple, and humane.

He said, “What I will do, I will not say it here, but I will do everything possible to make sure I protect you and lend support to you because I know you mean well.

“Through time and history, you have been seen to be cajoled, and lampooned but you remained humane, you remained simple, you don’t show so much aggression and of course, that humility is always what we recognized and this is what a character that should always try to show.

“Please, don’t carry the AK-47 that I made a figurative allusion to. Try to make sure that you remain peaceful.”

The governor said that he has no apology for kicking against the profiling of Fulani herders as criminals.

He said that his administration is aware of the activities of Miyetti Allah and other Fulani organisations in promoting peaceful coexistence in the state, promoting the well-being of the pastoralists, wealth creation, and conflict mediation especially the state and the nation in general.