Don’t bring babies to lecture rooms, Polytechnic warns students

In its bid to bring sanity into the academic environment, The Polytechnic, Ibadan in Oyo State has warned female students not to bring their babies to the lecture rooms.

It also forbid pregnant women from staying in the hostel, adding that it has no facility for antenatal care or emergencies.

These are part of the new Indecent Dressing and Posture Rules of the institution rolled out for its new and returning students to ensure sanity on the campus.

Alhaji Soladoye Adewole, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ibadan.

Adewole said: “Students are not allowed to bring babies to class as it will distract the attention of other students and the lecturer as well.

“Any student with babies should use the creche facility provided by the school with a token as creche fee.

“We also do not encourage pregnant women to stay in the hostel because the institution has no facility for antenatal care or emergencies.

“The clinic that we have is not a maternity home.

“So, any one with pregnancy should take responsibility and care for themselves as the institution is not taking the right to be pregnant or to have children from anyone.

“Only that such persons should take the responsibility that comes with their actions.”

Adewole explained that the polytechnic management took these bold steps to bring sanity into the system as “there are certain things that are not Orthodox that students engage in which we want to stop”.

According to him: “In this part of the world, a man does not use earrings.

“If any student wants to use it, they can use it outside.

“A man doesn’t braid his hair, except he is a ‘Sango’ worshiper.

“All these are foreign concepts that have crept into our system.

“When you are in a tertiary institution, you are not there for fashion, but for serious academic exercise.

“We don’t want any student to assault the sensibility of others.

“Sagging is no longer allowed on the campus, half naked dressing is also no longer allowed.”

Adewole said that a task force would be put in place to ensure compliance, as lecturers and security officers of the institution would also ensure compliance.

NAN reports that the notice on indecent dressing and posture shared in a flier on the campus as notice to new and returning students stipulated that the institution certificate would only be awarded to students found worthy in both academic pursuits and good character.

It also reports that most of the sanctions attract one semester suspension.

“Students are required to abide by the institution’s Standard and Code of Conduct of which Indecent Dressing/Posture is one,” the notice read.





