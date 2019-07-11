The Federal Road Safety Corps has warned all road users against offering bribe to its personnel on duty.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, ACM Godwin Ogagaoghene, gave the warning on Thursday at the 2019 mid-year retreat of Zone 11 in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the zone comprises: Oyo, Osun and Ondo states while its zonal headquarters is at Osogbo in Osun.

The theme of the retreat was: “Road Safety Observation and Traffic Management in Nigeria’’.

Ogagaoghene said that it was a grievous offence for anybody to offer bribe to the corps personnel, saying that such offence would attract higher fine.

He noted that the FRSC had cautioned its men many times against taking bribe from road users because its consequence would be dismissal from the service.

According to him, the FRSC is doing everything possible to ensure that its men, especially, those on patrol duties are not corrupt.

Ogagaoghene, who was represented by the Osun State Sector Commander, Peter Oke, said that those who had appetites for criminal behaviour, especially, at the Driver’s Licence Centres would be dealt with.

He noted that the retreat was for the corps officials to reflect on events of the first half of the year and brainstorm on the present challenges with a view to charting a new course for them.

The zonal commanding officer said that the zone had risen from obscurity into becoming a pacesetter and the envy of others.

He said: “Having come this far, we cannot afford to be complacent rather all hands must be on deck to ensure the sustenance of this novel success story.

“Without doubt, the competition from our contemporaries will surely become keener and intense. So, any blunder from us can be counterproductive.”

Ogagaoghene expressed satisfaction over the doggedness and positive inputs of the special marshals in the zone and for playing complementary roles.

Also speaking, Rotimi Adeleye, the Deputy Sector Commander, Ondo State Sector Command of the FRSC, said that it was worrisome that road users used to show their dislikes for the corps when enforcement was being implemented.

Adeleye added that the FRSC was not established to evacuate victims on the roads but to ensure that carnage was prevented, saying that it could only be achieved through enforcement of traffic rules and regulations.

He advised the members of the public to see the FRSC personnel as their friends for progress.

Similarly, Olalekan Morakinyo, the Deputy Corps Commandant of Osun State Sector Command of FRSC, said that the retreat would enable the zone to have a recap of its strategic goal and achieving its mission and vision.

Morakinyo noted that the zone would increase its awareness programmes, public education and stakeholders’ collaboration in order to reduce road mishap.

NAN also reports that Olubunmi Adegbule of Osun State Sector Command of the FRSC, received an award of the most uncorrupt officer in the zone.