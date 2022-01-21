‘Don’t be keen about marriage’, Ubi Franklin advises followers

Popular music executive, Ubi Franklin has advised his followers not to be keen about marriage.

In a series of tweets shared via his verified Twitter page, Franklin counseled that people don’t need to dwell so much on getting married.

His tweets read: “If you go on your knees to engage a woman and she needs people to shout “say yes” before she takes the ring y’all not there yet. We need to understand that from past experience, we date sometimes to satisfy our immediate need, not necessarily material things (money) No.

“Marriage is not a most, some stories you hear about marriage these days you will understand we need to sort some fundamental problems that are left unsaid.

“Some people don’t even know why they are getting married; some just want the attention on their wedding day.

“It’s deeper.”

Recall that Franklin once married to a Nollywood actress, Lilian Esoro, and they both have a son.

The build-up to their wedding in 2015 then was one of the most talked-about in the entertainment world.

However, the marriage barely made it to a year before reports of cracks began to spread on social media.

In 2021, the former couple finally dissolved their marriage.