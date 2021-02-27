Abubakar Bello, Governor of Niger State, has received the students abducted from Government Science College, Kagara.

Students, staff members and their relatives were kidnapped when gunmen attacked the school on February 17.

Bello, who confirmed their release while addressing journalists on Saturday, received the abductees at the government house, Minna, the state capital.

Bello said 38 victims were released — 24 students, six workers, and eight staff relatives.

He added that all the victims were in healthy condition, except for one abductee who has been hospitalised due to “excessive exhaustion”.

According to the governor, the students were rescued through the joint effort of the state government, security agents, traditional leaders, as well as other relevant stakeholders.

He added that the victims will remain under medical examination for a few days, before they will be reunited with their families.

Bello urged the students to “take the experience as one of the lessons of life, and should not be discouraged in their educational pursuit”.