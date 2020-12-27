General Overseer of Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration, the Supreme Archbishop Emmanuel Ojo, on Sunday in Ibadan urged Nigerian youths not to turn themselves into agents of destruction.

He also admonished youths to be peaceful while making demands of government and to also embark on job creation rather than seeking government’s jobs.

The cleric gave the advice at a press conference on the church’s forthcoming Royal Festival of Praise in January.

He said Nigerian youths who are the future of the country must not destroy the country for their unborn generation.

Ojo, who said he was not always happy seeing youths without future plans, added that “now that Year 2020 is over, youths must change their characters and focus on right thoughts.’’

He also called on government to continue to do their best and ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Speaking on the upcoming festival, Ojo said the event was to bring royal families and kings together to praise God and to raise kings that are solid believers of God.

The general overseer said the event would disabuse the belief of some people that kingship is diabolical.

In his own contribution, a traditional ruler, the Alakola of Akola Ijesa, Osun State, Oba Festus Adeyemi, said more than 400 traditional rulers would grace the occasion.

The festival is tagged: “The Gathering of Kings to Praise the King of Kings.’’