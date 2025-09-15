Don’t abuse financial autonomy granted Ekiti LGs, Oyebanji urges council bosses

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has advised local government chairmen in the state to refrain from mismanagement that could jeopardise the financial autonomy granted the councils.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Oyebanji gave the advice on Monday, in Igogo-Ekiti, while inaugurating some projects executed by the chairperson of Ero Local Council Development Area, Felicia Ibiloye.

Oyebanji said that the cardinal focus of the financial freedom was to ignite execution of landmark and beneficial projects at the local government, warning that such vision could be truncated if allocations to the tier of government were pillaged or spent recklessly.

He said that his administration has demonstrated support for local government autonomy, so that projects that could alleviate poverty, improve standards of living and make lives more abundant for the masses are executed at the rural level.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Monisade Afuye, appealed to Ekiti citizens to back his second term bid, so that the lofty programmes initiated by his government could be spread across all the towns.

The governor commended the council boss for maintaining peace and security with neighbouring state of Kwara, by fostering collaboration among stakeholders to ward off cross border criminals.

“Today in our state, our councils are embarking on life changing projects in road infrastructures, healthcare delivery, school renovation and construction, market stall construction and reconstruction, commercial farming to boost food security, among others.

“All these were achieved because of the preference for financial autonomy for our councils.

“Under this context, our council bosses should redouble efforts, work hard and reciprocate the gestures, by being prudent and place high premium on delivery of democracy dividends to our people,” Oyebanji said.

The governor also commended traditional rulers and the residents for the progressive mileage achieved in terms of implementation of impactful projects that transform the lives of the populace.

NAN reports that, the governor inaugurated the new Ero LCDA secretariat complex, built by the council boss and Ero LCDA chapter of Adire Ekiti fabric and BAO Aged Foundation, where scores of indigent elderly benefited clothing materials and rice palliative.

In her speech, Ibiloye attributed her achievements to the financial freedom being savoured under Oyebanji’s government, stressing “rural development is strategic to development of any nation.”

The council boss said that her administration had embarked on channelisation projects to curb erosion and flooding, installation of 800kva/800W solar system and construction of culverts.

Other projects executed by the council include commercial motorcycle garage and many other initiatives that are opening economic opportunities, through the financial freedom given to the council.

She assured that all the projects being executed by her administration would be completed before the expiration of her tenure.

According to Ibiloye, her administration has zero tolerance for abandoned projects in line with Governor Oyebanji’s vision.

She described the secretariat complex built for the staff of the council as a masterpiece that would provide a conducive working environment for the local government workers.

