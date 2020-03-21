Donation of new fire service truck excites Kwara community

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, has commended the Kwara State Government over the provision of a brand new fire truck for the Offa Fire Service Station.

The truck was to aid effective combat of fire outbreak in the community.

Oba Gbadamosi gave the commendation while taking delivery of the truck from Yakub Waheed, Director, Kwara State Fire Service, in his palace in Offa on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the provision of a new fire truck comes barely four days after a fire outbreak at Owode Market, where over 20 shops were touched.

The truck delivery was also sequel to an earlier request by Offa Descendants Union for a new fire truck and upgrading of Offa Fire Service Station for optimum and effective service delivery.

Oba Gbadamosi said the government had with this singular gesture demonstrated its sincerity and commitment toward the well-being of the people of the community.

According to him, the provision of the truck would in no small measure assist Offa fire service in achieving the desired promptness as regards effective fire combat.

Waheed in his remark reiterated government’s commitment toward ensuring a safer and conducive environment for all categories of the citizenry.

Similarly, Maruf Ajenifuja, National Public Relations Officer, Offa Descendants Union, commended the government for acceding to the union’s request over the incessant fire outbreak at Owode Market.

Ajenifuja described government’s gesture as unprecedented, beneficial and timely.

“ODU hereby registers her gratitude to His Excellency, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for this noble gesture at this time, in our community’s history,” he said.

It would be recalled that AbdulRazaq had during a sympathy visit to the Olofa’s palace following Tuesday’s fire outbreak, promised to take concrete steps toward curtailing future occurrence.

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi, also used the opportunity to commiserate with the victims of the fire outbreak, the Olofa and people of the community.