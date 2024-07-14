Donald Trump: How Primate Ayodele’s 2022 prophecy on US politics is coming to pass 

The political atmosphere of the United States of America (USA) has taken a totally different turn following the assassination attempt on former president, Donald Trump during his campaign rally on Saturday at Pennsylvania.

The former president escaped this attempt to end his life by a whisker, however, he confirmed that he was hit by a bullet around his ear and this caused him to bleed before getting rushed out by the secret operatives.

This development has brought the strong political system of the United States below par; it’s quite surprising that a nation that prides in democratic practices has been subjected to a long duration of political tension which almost claimed the life of the main opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

Asides the shocking and unexpected events that have unfolded in the US politics, the build-up of situations up till this moment are fulfillments of the prophetic revelation of popular Nigerian prophet, Primate Elijah Ayodele which he shared severally since 2022 on different news outlets.

His prophecies about US politics have also shown that the current happenings in the nation politically are just build-up to a greater danger. He categorically stated that in 10 years, there will be a major political tension in the United States of America which would lead to the destruction of several lives and properties. He noted then that the situation will be caused by a politician who will lose an election and will refuse to concede.

These were his words

‘’In ten years, there will be political tension and a crisis in the US that will bring the country to a war situation. A politician will lose an election and will not want to concede. This will cause problems and lead to attacks, burning, destruction of lives and property. The Republican and Democrat must watch out for divisions that will bring America down, they must be watchful.’’

In his new year prophecy for 2023 which was released in December 2022, Primate Ayodele mentioned again that the Democratic Party and Republican would cause political tension in the country towards the presidential election. He warned them to be watchful against any form of attacks.

These were his words

‘’…..The Democrats and the Republicans will create political tension in the coming election. They should be careful against attacks. They should pray against the use of explosives in the country.’’

Similarly, in his annual prophecy book titled Warnings To The Nations (2023/2024 edition) which was released in July 2023, Primate Ayodele stated again that there will be political tension in the United States of America.

‘‘… The country must be careful because of unexpected shootings, racism, political tension even as there will be lots of changes in the political arena…They should pray against political crisis and protest.’’

In addition, the prophet in a video stated that there will be confusion in the United States and that the country will not remain as it was.

These were his words:

‘’There will be total confusion in the US. There will be political tension where people will be killed. The United will become disunited, America will not be America as we are seeing it now, it will break into pieces.’’

It would be recalled that the political atmosphere of the United States started becoming confusing in 2023 with the impeachment of the Speaker, Joseph McCarthy for the first time in the history of the US. McCarthy was impeached barely ten months after he emerged.

The moves to elect McCarthy’s replacement were a very dramatic one as it took several days before Mike Johnson, the current speaker emerged. Before him, about two people contested but didn’t get the majority votes required to be elected as speaker.

The legal issues surrounding Donald Trump’s candidacy, the health issues of President Joe Biden, and several other situations have indicated that the political trajectory of the United States of America isn’t moving towards any palatable end.

Going by the prophecy of Primate Ayodele in 2022, America has eight more years before this mighty political tension the prophet foretold and sincerely, with everything currently happening in the nation, there is no doubt that the tension is gradually setting in. However, Primate Ayodele’s revelations are just warnings that can be averted if the needful is done otherwise, the unexpected will continue to happen.

