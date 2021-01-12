A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has attacked those calling on the Nigerian Government to place a visa ban on the outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

Nigeria’s Islamic rights organisation, Muslim Rights Concern, tops the list of bodies and individuals to have called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to grant any visa request by Trump to come to the country.

The call followed the attack on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters, after the president’s nudging close to the confirmation of Joe Biden by the Congress as the winner of the November 3, 2020 presidential election in the United States.

The attackers temporarily stopped the confirmation process.

This led to the visa ban call by MURIC, led by its Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, and others.

But reacting to the development on Tuesday, Fani-Kayode tweeted on his Twitter handle: “Those that say we should put a travel ban on Donald Trump & stop him from coming to Nigeria ought to be tied in fetters, put in a monkey cage, shipped to Saudi Arabia & dumped in the slums of Riyadh from where they must never be allowed to return.

“Grow up & stop talking rubbish!”