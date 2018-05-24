Donadoni quits Bologna

on Thursday afternoon the Rossoblu have officially confirmed his departure, but Inzaghi won’t be able to take over until after the Serie B play-offs, if he’s the man to succeed Donadoni.

Bologna confirm “Roberto Donadoni will not be the Coach of the first team squad for next season” with Pippo Inzaghi expected to replace him.

It was reported last night that the former Italy CT would be sacked, and talk has been growing that Super Pippo will be the man to replace him.

on Thursday afternoon the Rossoblu have officially confirmed his departure, but Inzaghi won’t be able to take over until after the Serie B play-offs, if he’s the man to succeed Donadoni.

“Bologna Fc 1909 announces that Roberto Donadoni will not be the Coach of the first team squad for next season,” a statement on the club’s website begins.

“We are deeply grateful to Roberto and his staff for the work they carried out with passion and professionalism during three seasons on the Rossoblu bench.”

President Joey Saputo paid tribute to the outgoing Coach.

“I consider Donadoni to be an excellent Coach, who has given our club an important and credible contribution.

“We felt, however, that after three years his cycle in Bologna had come to an end, despite the commitment and dedication that he and his staff have always shown.

“I wish him the best of luck for the rest of his career.”