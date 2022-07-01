Don urges Universities to proffer local solutions to solve national problems

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Ibadan (UI), Prof. Olufemi Bamiro, has called on Nigerian Universities to proffer local solutions, through rigorous research to solve national problems.

Bamiro, said this at the Eight Lecture Series of the Redeemer’s University Registry Annual Workshop, on Friday, at the university auditorium in Ede, Osun.

He said that translating new knowledge and evidence gathered into policy for national governments should be a key priority for universities, if they wanted to address the sustainable development goals.

This, he said, would also assist in tackling significant challenges in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

He also advised scholars in Nigerian universities to influence what goes into their national development strategies through research.

Also speaking, Dr Omojola Awosusi, a former Registrar, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, urged the Federal Government to de-emphasize the concept of the “son of the soil” in the appointment of employees into the university system.

Awosusi said that the detrimental use of the federal character principle should be discontinued to enhance meritocracy.

He also decried the use of state of origin in admitting candidates into universities.

Awosusi called on the government to provide the necessary infrastructure that would assist in admitting students with disabilities into the universities.

In his remarks, the Registrar of Redeemer’s University, Olukayode Akindele, called for effective leadership in Nigerian tertiary institutions for outstanding performances.