Don urges Tinubu to begin independent inquiry into Nigeria Air

Prof. Anthony Kila, a policy analyst and Professor of Strategy and Development, has advised President Bola Tinubu to institute an independent public inquiry into the Nigeria Air.

Kila, who is also a Commonwealth Institute Director, made the call in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

NAN reports that the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on Friday accused the former Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, of flouting the court order by inaugurating a new national carrier without following due process.

Also, various aviation unions condemned the inauguration of the national carrier without due process.

Kila explained that the inquiry should be targeting at examining and making public conception, process negotiations, partnerships, expenses and parties involved in the Nigeria Air project.

“Nigeria Air project has generated too much controversy and has now become a source of public concern, rather than the laudable achievements it was supposed to achieve due to the way it has been handled so far.

“This is due to stakeholders alleging a series of malpractices and calling attention to an un-respected court pronouncement, hence the best institutional response to give in this circumstance is for the government to create an independent and authoritative public inquiry.

“The inquiry will allow all those who have issues and questions about the Nigeria Air project to table their concerns, give those involved in the project to respond.

“This is without fear or intimidation and for all interested Nigerians to know what really happened and what to expect from the project.”

Kila also urged operators and other stakeholders to find ways of organising themselves into a visible force that would ask the new government to shed light on the Nigeria Air project.

He noted that action would be a national duty for experts and stakeholders as well as a test for the new government to request for an independent and authoritative public inquiry into a sensitive and important project.

The scholar said it would also give observers an informed insight into how the new administration wanted to treat experts and stakeholders in aviation and other sectors.