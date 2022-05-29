Don urges FG to provide tools for quality research in varsities

A University don, Prof Charles Ayo, has called on the Federal Government (FG) to provide the tools needed to enhance quality research in Nigeria universities.

Ayo, who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun, said quality research would ensure remarkable progress in the country.

He noted that the level of development of a nation was directly related to the level and quality of education.

Ayo, who is also the Vice-Chancellor of Trinity University Yaba, Lagos stressed that improved funding would ensure quality research.

“Give the universities the tools to do quality research and enhance the development of the nation rather than making the country an import dependent nation.

“For the country to effectively confront terrorists, the Federal Government needs to provide tool for quality research so that machineries needed to fight terrorists could be provided in the country.” he said.

While appealing to the government to pay more attention to education, he said “the ongoing strike by Academic Union of Universities (ASUU) is not in the best interest of the students and the country at large”.

The don noted that some of the students had taken to prostitution and other related crime, as “an idle mind is a devil’s workshop”.

Ayo lamented that the country was not making progress as regards education development because the nation was better 20 years ago than now.

He appealed to ASUU to find a soft ground with the government to reduce incessant strikes as most of the union’s strikes had not yielded much positive results.