A don, Prof. Amos Idowu, has said that substantial amount of Nigeria’s annual budget should be committed to scientific research and innovations if the country is to emerge a force to be reckoned with.

Idowu of the Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Physical Sciences, University of Ilorin, made the assertion on Monday in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin and urged corporate bodies and wealthy individuals to also invest a percentage of their annual profit in research.

The don, whose area of specialisation is Solid Dynamic and Fluid Mechanism, said that he would continue to contribute to research to make sure that the University of Ilorin attain the enviable position it is aiming at.

“Nigeria has manpower, but does not have the resources to go into real research for development and research is the bedrock of any development in any nation,” he said.

Idowu advised the university management to use whatever little resources it gets properly in the area of research.

He also appealed to the Federal Government to refrain from humongous projects, and that these do not take precedence over educational development.