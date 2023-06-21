Don sues Ivorian airline for alleged missing luggage

A senior lecturer at University of Abuja, Prof. Oseremen Aisuodionoe-Shadrach, has sued Air Cote D’Ivoire Plc for allegations bordering on neglect and misplacement of his luggage.

Aisuodionoe-Shadrach filed the suit before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

He also joined Pcharles Travels and Investment Company Limited as 2nd defendant in the matter.

The aggrieved passenger alleged that the defendants failed in their duty of care owed to him by misplacing his luggage (Leavesking Trolley), which left him stranded at Somone, Senegal from September 18, 2022 to September 21, 2022 and that his luggage was still missing till the institution of the suit.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Prof. Aisuodionoe-Shadrach had travelled to Senegal for a three-day international conference.

In the writ of summons marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1973/2022 filed on October 27, 2022, the lecturer prayed the court for an order directing the defendants to pay him N3.1 million as special, general and exemplary damages which arose from the embarrassment, mental agony, trauma, inconvenience and stress suffered by the claimant as a result of the actions of the defendants.

He also prayed the court to direct the defendants to tender an unreserved apology to him in two national dailies for the unwarranted psychological and mental trauma he suffered and a certificate of compliance filed in that regard.

The professor of Surgery and Consultant Urological Surgeon at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital further asked the court for an award of N500,000 as cost of instituting the case, among other claims sought.

In his witness statement on oath, Aisuodionoe-Shadrach averred that on September 5, 2022, he purchased an electronic travel ticket via the platform of the 2nd defendant, being one of the accredited and authorised travel agents of the 1st defendant, with booking reference no: N72HJ3, in the sum of N428,816.

He said the Air Cote D’Ivoire was scheduled to airlift him and other passengers on September 18, 2022, and was billed to return on September 21, 2022.

He averred: “I prepared: adequately to be airlifted by the 1st defendant on the 18/09/2022 from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport to Blaise Diagne International Airport, Diass, Senegal en-route Abidjan.

“On arrival at my destination on Sunday, the 18/09/2022, I was shocked to learn that the luggage with which my tag was placed was not mine. i.e my luggage (Leavegking: Trolley).

“I was mislabeled by the Ist defendant.

“Sequel to the above, I promptly returned the mislabeled luggage to the 1st defendant’s airline in Blaise Diagne International Airport, Diass, Senegal via one of the customer service attendants at the Hotel Baobab where I was lodged for the duration of the conference.”

He said all efforts to recover his luggage had been unsuccessful.

Upon resumed hearing in the matter on Tuesday, Aisuodionoe-Shadrach’s counsel, John Nnamdi, informed the court that the matter was slated for further mention.

Obinna Omeh, who appeared for Air Cote D’Ivoire Plc, acknowledged the receipt of the application filed by the plaintiff, but said they were yet to file any response.

However, no lawyer represented Pcharles Travels and Investment Company Limited in court.

Nnamdi, who prayed the court that the matter be heard in the next adjourned date, said despite the service of their process on the 2nd defendant, they were not in court.

Justice Olajuwon adjourned the matter until October 23 for hearing.

She also ordered that hearing notice be served on the 2nd defendant by courier service as earlier directed.

