Don laments declining lifespan in Africa, launches online clinic

An Ebonyi State don, Professor Henry Urochukwu, has decried the declining lifespan in Africa, attributing it to unhealthy nutrition, poor clinical information and weak institutions.

He challenged the government to come up with and implement policies that would drive safe nutrition for the good health and wellbeing of the citizens.

Urochukwu made the call during the official launch of his online nutritional medicine clinic and unveiling of his over 10 books on different subjects bordering on nutrition and medicine.

The event was held recently in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

He said: “If the government does not earmark and implement those food safety rules, we are going nowhere.

“Virtually everything we eat in Nigeria is adulterated, and that’s why you see cancers everywhere.

“Our lifespan today seems to be 48 for men and 52 for women, and that is sad.

“It is not because God doesn’t like us, but because everything we eat today from palm oil to garri, to meat are all adulterated, and our institutional system is not doing much to curb this.

“Otherwise, why should a person killing a cow use tyres to roast it?

“Why should somebody selling palm oil use red dyes, which causes cancer, to colour it?

“Why should someone selling suya use newspaper in wrapping it knowing there’s ink in it?

“Why should you use polythene bag to prepare Okpa and other foods?

“There’s no way we will live long when we indulge in these kinds of practices.”

The online clinic, named: “Nutri-Med Clinic,” is aimed at promoting safe nutritional habits, educating and offering free nutri-medical therapy and information to the public, as well as bridging the gap in knowledge resulting from the declining reading culture in Nigeria in particular, and Africa in general.

Urochukwu, a consultant physician, multiple doctorate degree holder in the health sciences, and a lecturer at the Ebonyi State University, said he was propelled to introduce the innovation by the need to conceptualise medical practice in line with the available and accessible things in our environment in terms of the food we eat, its processing, and preservation.

He equally stated that the continuously declining reading culture among students and other groups also prompted him to develop a social media platform which combines audio-visual education and entertainment to pass nutri-medical knowledge to the public.

He explained: Every region has tried to conceptualise medical practice, bringing medicine to what is available in their place.

“That’s why you hear about traditional Chinese medicine, for instance.

“There’s nothing wrong with the way we practice healing, but the only thing wrong is that it is not scientifically based.

“The thing about disease is that what goes in determines what comes out.

“If what goes in is healthy, you will never be sick.

“But if what goes in is faulty, the person gets hospitalised every time.

“What we are doing is to look inwards.

“We look at nutrition, not from the supermarket, but what is available within our environment that can help our people live healthy.

“We’ve written them as books.

“But how many people will read it?

“So we’ve tried to go to social media, put it as movies, educational video clips so that people can access it.”

The don, who underscored the importance of youths as behavioural change drivers, noted that by going online on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and other social media channels, a greater number of people would be reached with science evidenced information so that individuals and families can all live healthy.

Maintaining that he already recorded enough episodes for more than a year, he explained that each week will have one episode with the remaining days for questions and answers to further clarify issues on treated topics.

Urochukwu further explained that apart from his books and social media innovation, he carries out visitation to rural communities through his platform to interact with and sensitise the elderly, youth, and women on how to eat right and live healthy with environmentally available foods.

He also revealed his plan to set up Nutri-Med Ambassadors in all the schools and universities in the country and the African continent, which would be inaugurated by next year to drive the vision.

He encouraged students and all health conscious persons to subscribe and enjoy the benefits of the clinic.

The gathering was attended by many other prominent professors of medical and health sciences from the state and beyond, traditional rulers and civil society organisations, including the former Minister of Health, Onyebuchi Chukwu; former Chief Medical Director of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Paul Ezeonu; Chief Medical Director of David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, Uburu, Professor Uzoma Maryrose Agwu; and that of the National Obstetrics Fistula Centre, Abakaliki, Professor Johnson Obuna, among others.

In their separate messages, the dons commended their colleague for the innovation, pledging to collaborate with him in advancing the Nutri-Med vision and mission, which they observed would positively impact medical practice in Africa.

