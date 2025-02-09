Don Lamba set to dominate 2025 with ‘New OG’ album

Onyekachukwu John Mba, the Nigerian sensation better known by his stage name Don Lamba, is preparing to unleash a musical masterpiece that promises to redefine the Afropop landscape in 2025.

His upcoming album, New OG, is set to drop this year, and early buzz suggests that some tracks in the album could be the defining soundtrack of the year.

Already, two singles from the album: “The Gods” and “Afrowhistle,” have been steadily climbing the charts, earning rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

With its pulsating beats and catchy hooks, the tracks are a clear indication that Don Lamba is a force to be reckoned with.

“Right now, I’m focused on promoting these two singles,” Don Lamba said. “The reception has been incredible so far. Hearing my music on radio stations and seeing the excitement online is exactly the kind of energy that fuels me. I’m truly grateful for the support from the fans.”

For Don Lamba, music is far more than a career—it’s an extension of his soul. “Music means everything to me,” he said. “It’s what makes me happy, and the fact that I get to make people happy through something that brings me joy is a double blessing.

“When I look back on my journey, I can’t help but see the hard work, the calculated risks, and the dedication that’s led me to this point. The progress you’re seeing today is the result of sleepless nights, strategic decisions, and countless lessons learned along the way.”

But while Don Lamba recognizes the success he’s achieved, he pointed out that his journey was far from over.

“I’ve come a long way, but I’m nowhere near where I want to be. I’m constantly pushing myself to do better. Every setback is just a setup for a bigger comeback. Right now, all I see is greenlight. It’s a signal to keep going, keep working, and keep aiming for greatness. And that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” he said.

In the coming months, Don Lamba’s plans for dominating the entertainment scene won’t be limited to just new music.

He said he had been gearing up for an extensive radio and club tour to spread the word about his forthcoming album and further connect with his fans.

Also Read:

“I’ll be hitting the road for radio and club tours, performing at some of the hottest venues, and just soaking in the energy of the season. I’ve also got a few shows lined up where I’ll be performing new songs, giving fans a taste of what’s to come,” he said.

The full album, which features 12 tracks, is set for a unique release strategy. Instead of dropping everything at once, Don Lamba said he plans to release one new track each month starting in February 2025.

“This approach will allow me to build momentum as I go,” Don Lamba said. “Each month, there will be a new song to look forward to. It’s a calculated move to keep the buzz going and keep people excited for what’s next.”

When asked about the creative process behind Afro “New OG”, Don Lamba was quick to mention the influences that helped shape his sound.

He said, “I get inspiration from artists like Burna Boy, Olamide, and Kizz Daniel. Their music taught me the importance of staying true to my roots while pushing the boundaries of Afropop music. They’ve shown me how to make music that resonates with the people, music that speaks to the soul, and that’s exactly what I’m aiming for with this album.”

But the album is not just about the music. Don Lamba said it’s about his vision for the future, reflecting his growth as an artist, and a declaration of his intent to leave a lasting legacy in the industry.

Post Views: 11