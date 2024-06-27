Don Jazzy speaks on why he’s yet to get married

Nigerian music icon and record producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy, has disclosed the reason is yet to get married.

He made his reason known while responding to a fan’s query during an interactive session with his followers on X.

According to the Mavin boss, the reason he is not married is because he is still working on himself.

A fan posted, “Once you open any baddies page on Instagram, the first thing you’ll see is ‘followed by Don Jazzy’. That man is everywhere.”

Don Jazzy in turn responded, saying, “I be ashawo na. Na why I never marry?”

Another X user then asked, “But fr @DONJAZZY, why aren’t you married?” to which the Mavin CEO said, “I dey work on myself. so that when my head correct, my babe go enjoy me.