Don Jazzy: I’m not strong enough to be with only one woman

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has said that he is not strong enough to remain with just one woman.
The music producer of artists such as Tiwa Savage and Korede Bello, revealed this when he featured in an episode of the podcast: “The Nancy Isime Show.”
Don Jazzy said: “I don’t believe that I am strong enough to be with (only) one person, I think.
“People will run away from me being truthful.
“I will not be dating you and telling you that you’re the only person.
Also Read
- 2027: Eno commits to Tinubu, Akpabio’s re-election
- Tinubu should show Nigerians more compassion in his leadership – Obi
- Governor seeks increased revenue allocation for developmental projects
- 2027: Otu declares South-South region’s support for Tinubu
- Senator Natasha flags off smart market in Kogi, says suspension didn’t stop me from serving
“Some people have the strength to be attracted to somebody (and no one else afterwards).
“But for me, the fact that you’re a beautiful lady doesn’t stop me from admiring another woman.
“She is also beautiful.”