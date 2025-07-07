Don Jazzy: I’m not strong enough to be with only one woman

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, has said that he is not strong enough to remain with just one woman.

The music producer of artists such as Tiwa Savage and Korede Bello, revealed this when he featured in an episode of the podcast: “The Nancy Isime Show.”

Don Jazzy said: “I don’t believe that I am strong enough to be with (only) one person, I think.

“People will run away from me being truthful.

“I will not be dating you and telling you that you’re the only person.

“Some people have the strength to be attracted to somebody (and no one else afterwards).

“But for me, the fact that you’re a beautiful lady doesn’t stop me from admiring another woman.

“She is also beautiful.”

