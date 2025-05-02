Don Jazzy gifts woman N6m for having ‘unhealthy’ account balance

Social media was set abuzz on Thursday when renowned music producer and Mavin Records boss, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy sparked excitement with a giveaway, handing out millions of naira to a lucky fan.

Don Jazzy gifted a woman, Adeyemi Adejoke Abidemi, a total of ₦6 million after noticing that her account balance was “not healthy.”

Similarly, Nigerian music star, Crown Uzama aka Shallipopi, surprised his fans with millions of naira in spontaneous giveaways following viral online interactions.

The frenzy all started with a trending post on X.com that encouraged users to tag one celebrity to gift them ₦1 million.

Adeyemi who tweets as #PopoolaJoke4 tagged #DONJAZZY, writing, “Make I tag #DONJAZZY. I dey always dream about him. Happy new month sir.”

The Mavin Records boss replied, “Akant namba,” prompting her to drop her GTBank details.

Shortly after, she posted a screenshot showing a ₦1 million credit alert. “Jesuuuuuusssssssss, this is huge,” she wrote.

“Thank you so much for your incredible generosity. Receiving 1 million naira is beyond anything I expected, and I’m truly grateful. Your support means the world to me. God bless you abundantly sir.”

The surprise didn’t end there as Don Jazzy, moved by her previous balance of just ₦67.29, responded, “Amen ooo. That your akant balance is not healthy. I don add another 5 million. More blessings ma.”

Adeyemi confirmed the receipt of the additional N5m with a screenshot of her account balance with N6m.

Excited about the massive top-up, she wrote, “Oluwa oo. I am deeply grateful for this extraordinary blessing. May the Almighty who used you to lift me reward you beyond measure.

“May your hands never lack, your heart always be at peace, and your generations forever enjoy divine favour. Thank you #DONJAZZY. May God continue to enlarge your coast.”

In response to a critic who questioned her previously low balance, she said, “None of my accounts get 1 naira, I can screenshot all for you, only GTBank get 67 naira.”

In the same vein, Shallipopi also gifted a million naira each to two of his fans while promoting his song.

“Summer is coming, ready your shorts and bikinis. Don’t forget to take a lil speaker with you in case you wanna jam da Album,” he posted on X on Thursday.

A fan, Samuel Uchechukwu Ifesinachi who tweets #teslime_dmw replied, “Summer is coming, still broke as hell. Money to buy speaker no dey.”

Shallipopi responded, “Imma send u a million if you promise to get yourself a very big JBL.” Ifesinachi eagerly promised to do so, as he shared his account details afterwards.

Also Read

The artist confirmed the transfer of N1 million to the fan by sharing a receipt of the transaction on his X page.

Another fan, Anirah Gabriel who tweets as #gabe_the_menace, reminded Shallipopi of a prior conversation they had in March where the singer had asked, “How much you fit chop?” and Gabriel had replied, “Shock me papi.”

Responding to the screenshot of their previous conversation, Shallipopi teased him back, saying, “Lol u nor talk how much u fit chop nah. You dey do yanga for presido, talk jorr.”

Gabriel replied, “Make I see 1 meter from u presido jare,” to which Shallipopi responded, “Now u are talking,” and asked him to send his account details.

The singer afterwards shared the receipt of a transfer of N1m to Gabriel’s account.

Post Views: 1