Don describes TETFund as live-wire of Nigeria’s Universities  

The Vice-Chancellor of Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Prof. Chigozie Ogbu, said TETFund has been the live-wire of the nation’s Universities.

Ogbu made the remark in Abakaliki at the inauguration of some TETFund-sponsored projects in the University.

The projects included: the Faculty of Education building, the University’s Library and Centre for Information Communications Technology (ICT) and Research.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the Faculty of Education building was a four-floor structure with 27 classrooms, three major teaching laboratories, 66 offices, Faculty library and two lecture theatres.

”The University’s library is a three-floor structure housing e-library, Faculty sections, binding, references and cataloguing. There is a section for bookshop, 12 offices and board room

”The ICT is a two-floor building with 500 seating capacity, four ICT halls with 582 desktop computers for CBT examinations and training among other sections,” he explained.

Sonny Echono, Executive Secretary of TETFund, represented by his Special Assistant, Alhaji Buhari Mikailu, stated that the office was committed to improving infrastructure in Universities.

He said from the enlistment of Ebonyi State University as a beneficiary, it had enjoyed allocations of more than N10.8 billion for infrastructure-related interventions.

Echono explained: ”This cuts across the annual, special, Special High Impact and zonal interventions, amongst others.

”The statistics reveal that about 88.24 per cent of these funds have been accessed and deployed to address infrastructural deficiencies in the university.

”We have no doubt that the projects undertaken with these funds have remarkably impacted on the mandate of the university in facilitating teaching, learning, and research”.